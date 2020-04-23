|
O'BEIRNE - Joan Agnes (nee Cassidy) entered into eternal rest on April 21, 2020. Joan was born in Brooklyn, NY on February 27, 1932. She grew up in East Williston, NY. She developed a love of the ocean from early summers spent at Patchogue Shores, NY. Joan met her sweetheart, James, at a community pool and they were married in 1953 at St. Aidan's Church. They were married for 59 years. For most of Joan's life she was a resident of Huntington, NY. As a very active church member she worshipped at St. Hugh of Lincoln, St. Patricks, Holy Name of Jesus, and later St. Dominic's. Joan is predeceased by her husband James, brothers, Walter, Jr., Richard and her sister, Catherine. Joan leaves behind her loving children, James Jr., Joanne, Jeffry (wife Donna), Joseph(wife Karyn) & her cherished grandchildren, Andrew, Garrett, Monica, Paul and Joshua. All remember her for the loving, caring, unflappable person she was. There will be a celebration of life sometime in the future when we are all safe again. We are comforted knowing she is in God's hands now. Funeral arrangements entrusted to M.A. Connell Funeral Home, Huntington. www.maconnellfuneralhome.com. A private burial will be held at St. Patricks' Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 23, 2020