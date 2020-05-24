|
DIPIAZZA - Joan Ann (nee Kinsella) of Palm Harbor, FL, formerly Nesconset NY, passing away from ALS, May 15th. Born in NYC, June 14, 1952 to Arthur and Julia. Working as a Nurse on Long Island for 36 years. Survived by husband Lawrence of 36 years, step-daughters Jennifer (Ben), Deborah (Marc), grandchildren Benjamin, Olivia, Rocco and Vincent, brother in law Eddie of late beloved sister Eileen, niece Karen, nephew Michael (Maureen), great niece Julia, great nephews Matthew and Ryan. Ashes will be laid to rest at St. Charles Catholic Cemeteries, Farmingdale at a later date. To honor Joan's life please consider donations to Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, St. Petersberg, FL.
Published in Newsday on May 24, 2020