William E Law Funeral Home Inc
1 Jerusalem Ave
Massapequa, NY 11758
(516) 541-8070
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
William E Law Funeral Home Inc
1 Jerusalem Ave
Massapequa, NY 11758
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William E Law Funeral Home Inc
1 Jerusalem Ave
Massapequa, NY 11758
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
William E Law Funeral Home Inc
1 Jerusalem Ave
Massapequa, NY 11758
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:45 AM
Maria Regina RC Church
Seaford, NY
Joan Ann Farrell Notice
FARRELL - Joan Ann of Seaford on January 11, 2020. Founding Member of Regina Regina Church, Past President Rosary Society. Loving wife of Tom. Cherished mother of Sue Thomas (Bob), Tom Farrell (Melissa), Tricia Keller (Scott) and the late Gerard. Devoted grandmother of nine. Adored sister of Wayne Judge. Reposing at William E. Law Funeral Home, 1 Jerusalem Avenue, Massapequa. Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, 9:45am at Maria Regina RC Church, Seaford. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. Family will receive friends Tuesday 7-9pm and Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory would be appreciated to Dismas House, 157 E. Clinton Avenue, Roosevelt, NY 11575.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 13, 2020
