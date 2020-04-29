|
ROGERS - Sister Joan Ann. C.S.J., formerly known as Sister Joseph Consilio at Maria Regina Residence on Monday, April 27, 2020. There will be a private graveside prayer service and burial on Thursday, April 30, 2020, 1:00 p.m.; a memorial mass will take place at a later date. Sister Joan Ann is lovingly remembered by her family, friends and the Sisters of St. Joseph. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1725 Brentwood Rd, Brentwood NY. Services entrusted to the Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes Inc. Brentwood N.Y.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 29, 2020