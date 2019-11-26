|
RYERSON - Joan Ann (Ford) age 66, of Commack and East Northport, NY passed away surrounded by family on November 21, 2019. Joan was born in The Bronx, NY to William and Emma (Landrum) Ford. She grew up in West Babylon, NY with her eight siblings. She was a cheerleader at West Babylon High School and on the Homecoming Court. She graduated from Farmingdale College and went on to work for Security National Bank which became Chemical Bank and later, JP Morgan Chase. She married Kenneth Ryerson and raised four children staying at home with them after her third child was born. To many she was lovingly known as "Aunt J" and for assembling bows. As her children were growing up, she was a PTA President and Girl Scout Troop Leader. Joan loved to read, garden, travel, crochet, and enjoyed Bacardi and Diet Cokes. Most of all, she treasured time with her grandchildren. Joan loved her large and boisterous family. She was extremely generous and often put others before herself. Her death was preceded by her parents, William and Emma (Landrum) Ford. She is survived by her children and their spouses: Carissa and David (McElwee), Jenna, Kendra, Gene and Bridget, her grandchildren: Nolan (McElwee), Jacob and Callie, her siblings and their spouses: John and Nancy Ford, Charles and Nancy Ford, Linda and Robert Szczu-rowski, William and Virginia Ford, Elizabeth Ford, Emma Ford, James and Sarah Ford, and Mary and Thomas Bennett. A celebration of Joan's life will be held on December 8, 2019 at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home located at 245 Main Street, West Sayville, NY 11796 from 9am-12pm with the service starting at 11am. In lieu of floral arrangements, Joan would prefer potted plants.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 26, 2019