HEINIMAN - Joan Audrey RN (nee Harrison) of Old Bethpage on August 7, 2020. Devoted mother of Hilary Wittich, Gregory (Eileen) Heiniman, Timothy (Linda) Heiniman and Terence Heiniman. Loving sister of Judith Harrison and George Harrison. Cher-ished grandmother of Joanna, Christina, Holden and Taylor. Great-grandmother of George, Hunter and Luca. Also survived by her four legged child Devin and her grand dogs. Entombment will be at St. Charles Cemetery. Memorial celebration of Joan's life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Farmingdale NY.







