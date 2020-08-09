1/
Joan Audrey Heiniman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HEINIMAN - Joan Audrey RN (nee Harrison) of Old Bethpage on August 7, 2020. Devoted mother of Hilary Wittich, Gregory (Eileen) Heiniman, Timothy (Linda) Heiniman and Terence Heiniman. Loving sister of Judith Harrison and George Harrison. Cher-ished grandmother of Joanna, Christina, Holden and Taylor. Great-grandmother of George, Hunter and Luca. Also survived by her four legged child Devin and her grand dogs. Entombment will be at St. Charles Cemetery. Memorial celebration of Joan's life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Farmingdale NY.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MC COURT & TRUDDEN F. H.
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-1303
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved