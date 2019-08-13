Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan B. Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan B. Johnson Notice
Johnson - Joan B. of East Islip, LI, formerly of Bay Shore and Central Islip, LI on August 10, 2019. Beloved wife of Cleveland Johnson, Jr. Loving mother of Keith Johnson (Lula), Genevieve Johnson, Kelly Schaeffer (Calvin) and Cleveland Johnson, III (Melissa). Cherished grandmother of Nicole, Ar-Verna, Grace, Joan A., Cora, Bethany, Jovian, Cleveland IV, Christian, Cameron and Sophia. Dear sister of June Christine Brown, Rodriguez Maloney, Christopher C. Maloney, Jr., Alfred S. Maloney, Joann Peoples and the late Charles Maloney, Eugenia H. Mosley and Sharon Maloney. Longtime public servant and dedicated advocate, former Islip Town Clerk and candidate for the United States Congress. Visitation and funeral service will be held at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 Mile West of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). A celebration of Joan's life will be held at the funeral home, Friday 10:30 AM.Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park, Pinelawn, LI. Visiting Wednesday & Thursday 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM and Friday 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Joan's name to Long Island Head Start in commemoration of her fifty years of service to the organization. WWW.CHAPEYFAMILY.COM
Published in Newsday on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.