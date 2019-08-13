|
Johnson - Joan B. of East Islip, LI, formerly of Bay Shore and Central Islip, LI on August 10, 2019. Beloved wife of Cleveland Johnson, Jr. Loving mother of Keith Johnson (Lula), Genevieve Johnson, Kelly Schaeffer (Calvin) and Cleveland Johnson, III (Melissa). Cherished grandmother of Nicole, Ar-Verna, Grace, Joan A., Cora, Bethany, Jovian, Cleveland IV, Christian, Cameron and Sophia. Dear sister of June Christine Brown, Rodriguez Maloney, Christopher C. Maloney, Jr., Alfred S. Maloney, Joann Peoples and the late Charles Maloney, Eugenia H. Mosley and Sharon Maloney. Longtime public servant and dedicated advocate, former Islip Town Clerk and candidate for the United States Congress. Visitation and funeral service will be held at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 Mile West of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). A celebration of Joan's life will be held at the funeral home, Friday 10:30 AM.Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park, Pinelawn, LI. Visiting Wednesday & Thursday 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM and Friday 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Joan's name to Long Island Head Start in commemoration of her fifty years of service to the organization. WWW.CHAPEYFAMILY.COM
Published in Newsday on Aug. 13, 2019