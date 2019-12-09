Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Donohue Cecere Funeral Home
290 Post Ave
Westbury, NY
View Map
Send Flowers
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Donohue Cecere Funeral Home
290 Post Ave
Westbury, NY
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
8:00 PM
Donohue Cecere Funeral Home
290 Post Ave
Westbury, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Lemanczyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan B. Lemanczyk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan B. Lemanczyk Notice
LEMANCZYK - Joan B. of Rockville Centre, NY on December 6, 2019. Beloved wife of David. Loving mom of David (fiance Mercedes) and Matthew (Theresa). Dear sister of Philip Bacher and Robert Bacher. Cherished grandmother of Brooke, Brady and Tyler. Family will receive friends on Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Donohue Cecere Funeral Home located at 290 Post Ave, Westbury, NY (516) 333-0615. Religious service at 8 pm. Cremation private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's memory to @ would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -