|
|
LEMANCZYK - Joan B. of Rockville Centre, NY on December 6, 2019. Beloved wife of David. Loving mom of David (fiance Mercedes) and Matthew (Theresa). Dear sister of Philip Bacher and Robert Bacher. Cherished grandmother of Brooke, Brady and Tyler. Family will receive friends on Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Donohue Cecere Funeral Home located at 290 Post Ave, Westbury, NY (516) 333-0615. Religious service at 8 pm. Cremation private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's memory to @ would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 9, 2019