ZIMMER-Joan B., Age 75, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was a resident of East Northport for the past 50 years. She succumbed to her battle against COVID-19. Joan was born in Brooklyn, NY on January 13, 1945. She was the beloved wife, partner, and best friend of Stuart. She was mother to Todd and Ronald. She was proud grandmother to Jared and Katie. She loved family above all else and her love was unconditional and never ending. We take comfort knowing she is reunited with her sisters, Gloria (Gigi) and Barbara and her parents Katherine and Samuel Heyman. May they guide her and protect here until we all meet again. She was the rock of our family. Her love, laughter and big heart will be missed for the rest of our days. She will be laid to rest at Pinelawn on April 14, 2020. Due to the current circumstances only immediate family will be present. A memorial to celebrate her life will be shared by family and friends at a later date. You will never be forgotten. We will love and miss you forever.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 14, 2020