RAYNOR - Joan Beebe.Longtime resident of Islip, NY, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2020 at the age of 87. Born on September 23, 1932 to Jesse and Rose Beebe of West Sayville, NY. Joan graduated from Sayville High School. Prior to starting a family, Joan worked as an Administrative Secretary for Standard Oil in NYC. In 1954 she married her beloved husband of 61 years, Richard Allan Raynor, who preceded her in death in 2016. Her brother, Elwood Beebe, also preceded her in death. Joan was the loving mother of Nora and Valerie Raynor and cherished grandmother of Jessica Smith. She was a loving aunt to Cindy Holden and Ronnie Beebe, and Allison, Meredith, Tod and Seth Raynor. Joan was a member of Islip Presbyterian Church. An avid gardener, Joan was a lifetime member of the South Side Garden Club of Long Island. Upon retirement later in life from the administrative office of Islip Schools, Joan was a community volunteer for Hospice and the St. Patrick's Soup Kitchen. The family wishes to acknowledge and thank the staff of the Sunrise Senior Living Center in Springfield, VA for the loving care they provided to Joan in her final years. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to: The Fire Island Light House Preservation Society, Box 4640, Captree Island, NY 11702; The American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
. Cremation was private. A graveside memorial service will be held at a future date.