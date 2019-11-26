|
|
BRENNER - Joan, age 92, beloved wife of Everett Brenner (deceased) mother of Eric Brenner, Amy and Howard Mitz, Dan and Beth Brenner, and grandchildren Ben, Rebecca, Aden and Jack, passed away November 24, 2019. She was the first woman to serve as a member at BOCES in Nassau County. In 1981 she founded Community Mainstreaming Associates, a poineering agency that provides residences for the developmental disabled. Later she was the Docent Director at the Nassau County Museum of Art. Funeral Services will be held at Community Synagogue, Sands Point, NY on November 26, 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Community Mainstreaming Associates, 1025 Old Country Road, Suite 325, Westbury, NY 11590.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 26, 2019