JOHNSON - Joan C. (nee Carlson) On May 16th, 2020, 83 years of age, longtime resident of School Street in Northport, NY. Spent many years working at Northport High School as a Teacher's Aide. Loving wife of Douglas H. Johnson. Beloved mother of Lauren (Mark) Johnson Robbins of Danville, PA, Kerstin (Chris) Janssen of Lake Grove, NY, and Erika (Michael) Radecki of Centerport, NY. Cherished grandmother of Elise, Anika, Olivia, Hunter, Eric, Ethan, Logan, and the late Emma. Dear sister of John Carlson and Anita Nygren. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimer's Found-ation of America. nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on May 20, 2020