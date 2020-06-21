JOAN C. TREUBIG
TREUBIG - Joan C. entered fully into the presence of her Lord and Savior, June 17, 2020. She is survived by her beloved children; William (Wendy) Treubig, Barbara (Scott) Van Deventer, Jeffery (Lynn) Treubig and Michael (Allison) Treubig, 8 precious grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Joan was a woman of deep Christian faith, a true prayer warrior, who loved to study and teach the Bible. She was devoted to her family and touched many lives with her warm, gentle kindness, and generous supply of chocolates. Born in Glendale, NY she spent her final years in Cobleskill, NY and Binghamton, NY, where she was a member of City Church. There will be Calling Hours at McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home on Wednesday the 24th between 7 and 9 PM 385 Main Street, Farmingdale, NY. Entombment will be in Pinelawn Cemetery.



Published in Newsday on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
02:30 - 03:30 PM
City Church
JUN
22
Funeral service
03:30 PM
City Church
Funeral services provided by
MC COURT & TRUDDEN F. H.
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-1303
