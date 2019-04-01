|
KAPCOE - Joan Carol of Farmingdale passed away peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of William for 53 years. Loving mother of Billy Kapcoe, Carol (John) Ferraioli, and Cathy (Bill) D'Alessio. Cherished grandmother of Lauren, Christopher, Brendan, Alyssa, Julianna, and Matthew. Survived by her sister Mary Ann, and Lou Lozano. Joan was born in Franklin Square to Mary and Carl Wolz. She is at peace after her 9-year battle against breast cancer. She loved spending time with her family, gardening, and baking. One of her last wishes was to thank her friends and good neighbors for their kindness. McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home, Monday 4:30-9:00pm. St Killian's Church 11am Tuesday.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 1, 2019