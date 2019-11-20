Home

Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Floral Park
29 ATLANTIC AVENUE
Floral Park, NY 11001
(516) 354-0634
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Liturgy
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
Floral Park, NY
Joan Castel Conway


1942 - 2019
Joan Castel Conway Notice
CONWAY - Joan Castel, of Bellerose Village and Matti-tuck Long Island, born February 23, 1942. Beloved wife of William J. Conway. Devoted mother of William P. Conway (Katie) and Susan Iwanowicz (Peter). Cherished grand-mother of Katherine and Andrew Iwanowicz. Loving sister of P. Kevin Castel (Mary Noe) and Patricia Skarulis. Reposing at Thomas F Dalton Funeral Home, Floral Park, NY. Visiting hours Thursday, November 21, 2019 2-5pm and 7-9pm. Celebrating liturgy of the Christian Burial at Our Lady of Victory Church, Floral Park, Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10:30am. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 20, 2019
