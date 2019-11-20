|
CONWAY - Joan Castel, of Bellerose Village and Matti-tuck Long Island, born February 23, 1942. Beloved wife of William J. Conway. Devoted mother of William P. Conway (Katie) and Susan Iwanowicz (Peter). Cherished grand-mother of Katherine and Andrew Iwanowicz. Loving sister of P. Kevin Castel (Mary Noe) and Patricia Skarulis. Reposing at Thomas F Dalton Funeral Home, Floral Park, NY. Visiting hours Thursday, November 21, 2019 2-5pm and 7-9pm. Celebrating liturgy of the Christian Burial at Our Lady of Victory Church, Floral Park, Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10:30am. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 20, 2019