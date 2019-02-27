Home

Joan Clancey Notice
CLANCEY - Joan M., 92, of Farmingdale, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Active parishioner of St. Kilian RC Church. Beloved wife of 65 years to the late William. Loving mother of Eileen Nolan (Leo), William, Thomas (Kim) and Robert (Nancy). Cherished grandma of Leo (Caki), Elizabeth, Bridget, Willie (Jackie), Christie, Thomas, John, Patrick, Ryan, Maggie and Kevin. Adored great grandmother of Christopher, Erinn, Liam. and Patrick. The family will receive visitors Thursday, 2-4 and 7-9:30pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Conklin Street, Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Friday, 9:45am at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment following at St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Good Shepherd Hospice; goodshepherdhospice.chsli.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 27, 2019
