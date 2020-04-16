|
|
CORKEDALE Joan D., 91, of Dix Hills, NY, died on April 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George. Loving mother of Debra, Keith (Rhonda), Pamela (David) Cohen & Tracey (Peter) Hotis. Proud grandmother of Dustin, Danielle, Courtney, Wyatt, Daphne, Olivia & Tyler and great-grandmother of Jordan, Dylan & Camden. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private and celebration of Mrs. Corkedale's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home in West Sayville. raynordandrea.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 16, 2020