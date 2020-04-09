|
LaFALCE - Joan Danielle Hagon, passed away peacefully after a long illness April 6, 2020, in Alpharetta, GA. Survived are her husband of 59 years, Alfonso LaFalce; her children, Jacqueline (LaFalce) Lahey (Scott Lahey), Stephen LaFalce (Leigh LaFalce), and Jessica LaFalce; grandchildren Casey, Patrick, Rebecca, and Margaret; brothers John and Robert; nephews John and Robert; and many other family members and friends. She was predeceased by her sister, Grace Lindsay and her nephew Thomas Hagon. Joan was born April 30, 1939, in the Bronx, NY, to John and Clara Hagon. She was raised in Northport, NY. She graduated from the State University of New York at Albany in 1960. She lived in Northport, and later Setauket, NY. She worked as a teacher, and as the museum store manager at the Museums at Stony Brook. After "retiring" to Williamsburg, VA, Joan embarked on a 15-year real estate career that kept her young, busy, and engaged with her community until she was 72. Joan was the heartbeat of her family, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed making holidays and birthdays special for everyone. She loved animals, particularly dogs, and was an active volunteer for the Humane Society. She was dearly loved, and will be sorely missed. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 9, 2020