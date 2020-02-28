Home

POWERED BY

Services
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
(631) 581-5085
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
8:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
View Map
Requiem Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
Islip, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Eccleston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Eccleston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Eccleston Notice
ECCLESTON - Joan H., longtime Islip resident, on February 25, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late H. Alan Eccleston. Loving mother of Linda Oliver (Stephen), Gary Eccleston (Barbara), Debra Gauvain (Alan), and Trace Eccleston (Sue). Cherished grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 3. Dear sister of George Hull, Jr. and sister-in-law of Dick and Shirley Eccleston. Visiting, Sunday, 2-4:30 and 7-9pm at the Overton Funeral Home, Inc., 172 Main St. Islip, NY. Prayer service, 8pm at the Funeral Home. Requiem Mass, Monday, 10:30am, St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Islip, NY. Cremation private. Interment of ashes will be at Oakwood Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -