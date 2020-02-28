|
ECCLESTON - Joan H., longtime Islip resident, on February 25, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late H. Alan Eccleston. Loving mother of Linda Oliver (Stephen), Gary Eccleston (Barbara), Debra Gauvain (Alan), and Trace Eccleston (Sue). Cherished grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 3. Dear sister of George Hull, Jr. and sister-in-law of Dick and Shirley Eccleston. Visiting, Sunday, 2-4:30 and 7-9pm at the Overton Funeral Home, Inc., 172 Main St. Islip, NY. Prayer service, 8pm at the Funeral Home. Requiem Mass, Monday, 10:30am, St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Islip, NY. Cremation private. Interment of ashes will be at Oakwood Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 28, 2020