Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Cecere Funeral Directors
290 Post Ave
Westbury, NY 11590
(516) 333-0615
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Echausse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Echausse

Notice Condolences Flowers

Joan Echausse Notice
ECHAUSSE - Joan, E.. of Westbury, NY peacefully on May 5, 2019. Director of St. Brigids Parish Outreach. Beloved wife of the late Paul H. Devoted mother of Mary Ellen Krupa (Tony), Paul J. (Beth), Nancy, Peter (Colleen), Patrick (Christine), Timothy, Elizabeth Loder (Christopher), and Brian. Cherished grandmother of sixteen. Loving sister of Gail Streich (late Charles). Family will receive friends at Donohue Cecere Funeral Home, 290 Post Ave., Westbury, NY (516) 333-0615 on Tuesday, and Wednesday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 11:00 AM at St. Brigids RC Church Westbury, NY. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to St. Brigids Parish Outreach, 75 Post Ave. Westbury, NY 11590. www.donohue-cecere.com
Published in Newsday on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Cecere Funeral Directors
Download Now