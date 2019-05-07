|
|
ECHAUSSE - Joan, E.. of Westbury, NY peacefully on May 5, 2019. Director of St. Brigids Parish Outreach. Beloved wife of the late Paul H. Devoted mother of Mary Ellen Krupa (Tony), Paul J. (Beth), Nancy, Peter (Colleen), Patrick (Christine), Timothy, Elizabeth Loder (Christopher), and Brian. Cherished grandmother of sixteen. Loving sister of Gail Streich (late Charles). Family will receive friends at Donohue Cecere Funeral Home, 290 Post Ave., Westbury, NY (516) 333-0615 on Tuesday, and Wednesday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 11:00 AM at St. Brigids RC Church Westbury, NY. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to St. Brigids Parish Outreach, 75 Post Ave. Westbury, NY 11590. www.donohue-cecere.com
Published in Newsday on May 7, 2019