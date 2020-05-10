|
|
HARRIS - Joan F. of Levittown (formerly of Hicksville), age 92, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family after courageously battling COVID-19. Joan was predeceased by her loving husband of 55 years, Alexander. She is survived by her devoted children Frances (Charles) Milone and Margaret (James) May, her cherished grandchildren Charles (Jenna), Gina, Emily, and James, and her dear great-grandchild, baby Caroline. Joan was devoted to her Catholic faith, to her family, and to any furry creature in need. A caregiver at heart, nothing gave her greater joy than time spent with family and giving of herself to others. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the animal rescue fund of your choice, in Joan's name, would be appreciated. Private interment at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home, Hicksville. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a future date.
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2020