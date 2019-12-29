Home

Joan F. Moran

Joan F. Moran Notice
MORAN - Joan Frances passed away the morning of December 24, 2019. Born on November 27, 1943. Predeceased by her parents Frank and Margaret Courtney. She is survived by her husband Donald Moran. Donald and Joan moved to Oceanside in 1976, where they raised their family. She is survived by her 2 adoring sons John (Mary) and Chris (Jennifer) and 5 cherished grandchildren Ryan, John, Nicole, Sean and Lauren. She will be deeply missed by her brothers Gary, Robert and Richard and her sister Debbie as well as many other family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled 10AM, Monday at St. Christopher's, Baldwin, NY. The Interment will be at St. Charles Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 29, 2019
