RINDOS - Joan F. of Farmingdale on October 26, 2020.Devoted wife of the late Charles. Loving mother of Robert (Michele), Charles Jr. (the late Susan), Stephen (Denise), Jean (Ken), and Thomas (Jen). Cherished grandmother of Kenny, Charlie, Michael, Sarah, Kristin, Julie, and Leah. Also survived by many loving family and friends. Family will receive friends Wednesday 2-4pm & 7-9pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc., 385 Main St., Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:45am at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. mccourtandtrudden.org