|
|
TESTA - Joan F., age 85, of N. Bellmore, on Monday, January 6, 2020. Loving mother of Al (Bob), Thomas (Marie), Diane (Rob) Lipp, and Carol Ann (Nick) Lemma. Beloved grandmother and great-grandmother to 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Friday, January 10th from 2 - 4pm and 7 - 9:30pm at C.S. Bartholomew & Son, Inc., 302 S. Bedford Avenue, Bellmore, NY. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 11th at 10:30am at C.S. Bartholomew & Son, Inc. csbartholomewandson.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 9, 2020