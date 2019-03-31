|
FIEDLER - Joan of Smithtown, NY on March 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles Fiedler. Loving Mother of Mark Fiedler, Lynn Glynn and the late Chuckie Fiedler. Cherished grandmother of Russell Glynn and David Glynn. Adored moth-er-in-law of Tommy Glynn. Dear sister of George Kurz. Dedicated special education teacher's aide at the Smith-town School District. Proud volunteer at St. Catherine of Siena Nursing Home and St. Joseph's R.C. Church in Kings Park. Reposing at the Hawkins and Davis Funeral Home, 17 Manor Road, Smithtown, NY 11787 Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass St. Joseph's RC Church, Kings Park, NY Wed-nesday 10:30 AM. Interment to follow at Smithtown Cemetery, Smithtown, NY.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 31, 2019