FREMER - Joan C., age 84, of Sound Beach, NY formerly of Woodhaven, NY passed peacefully on August 28, 2019. Beloved Wife of Edward. Loving Mother of Richard (Sharon) Segarra, Robert Segarra, Stephen, & the late David (Maureen) Segarra. Adored Grandmother of Jonathan (Alexis), Gregory, Meagan, Justin, Alexander, Aiden. Dearest Great - Grandmother of Kahlan. Visitation Friday 2 - 4 & 7 - 9pm at Branch Funeral Home of Miller Place, 551 Route 25A, Miller Place, NY 11764. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:45am at St. Louis de Monfort RC Church. Cremation to follow at Washington Memorial Park Cemetery. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 29, 2019