Joan Harris
HARRIS - Joan of Huntington Station, NY, passed away on May 14th, 2020 from complications due to the Corona Virus in Melville NY. She was 88. She is survived by her husband of almost 70+ years, Richard Harris Sr. of Huntington Station, her son, Richard Harris Jr. of Great River NY, and her daughter Barbara Harris (Lindsey), of Pleasant Hill, CA; 3 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Cremation was handled by M.A. Connell Funeral Home of Huntington, NY.



Published in Newsday on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
