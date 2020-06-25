Joan Harris

HARRIS - Joan of Huntington Station, NY, passed away on May 14th, 2020 from complications due to the Corona Virus in Melville NY. She was 88. She is survived by her husband of almost 70+ years, Richard Harris Sr. of Huntington Station, her son, Richard Harris Jr. of Great River NY, and her daughter Barbara Harris (Lindsey), of Pleasant Hill, CA; 3 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Cremation was handled by M.A. Connell Funeral Home of Huntington, NY.







