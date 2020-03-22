Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Higgins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Higgins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Higgins Notice
HIGGINS - Joan M. of Weston CT, formerly of East Northport, NY, on March 16, 2020, 82 years of age. Beloved wife of Bob for 60 years. Loving mother of Laura (Bill Willcox), Brian, and Jeanine Lombardi (Paul), cherished grandmother of Brian and Tyler Lombardi. Fond sister of the late Robert "Chic" and (the late Kathy Checola). Also loved by her sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, numerous nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews. In Joan's memory the family asks that you consider saving money for when things turn around. When things hopefully resume, book a vacation, buy tickets to the theater, or simply go to your favorite store and buy something for yourself, on sale. Think of Joan when you do. nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -