HIGGINS - Joan M. of Weston CT, formerly of East Northport, NY, on March 16, 2020, 82 years of age. Beloved wife of Bob for 60 years. Loving mother of Laura (Bill Willcox), Brian, and Jeanine Lombardi (Paul), cherished grandmother of Brian and Tyler Lombardi. Fond sister of the late Robert "Chic" and (the late Kathy Checola). Also loved by her sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, numerous nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews. In Joan's memory the family asks that you consider saving money for when things turn around. When things hopefully resume, book a vacation, buy tickets to the theater, or simply go to your favorite store and buy something for yourself, on sale. Think of Joan when you do. nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 22, 2020