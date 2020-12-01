HORN- Joan, a long-time resident of Brightwaters, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020. She spent her life sharing her love of music as an accomplished piano soloist, professor of music, and, most notably, piano teacher. She touched the lives of the many students she brought into her home, and will be remembered for her fervent passion for supporting the arts. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Roger, her sons, Eric (Debbie) and Phil, and granddaughters, Nicole and Danielle. A celebration of her life is being planned for the spring, details to follow.







