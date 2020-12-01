1/
JOAN HORN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HORN- Joan, a long-time resident of Brightwaters, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020. She spent her life sharing her love of music as an accomplished piano soloist, professor of music, and, most notably, piano teacher. She touched the lives of the many students she brought into her home, and will be remembered for her fervent passion for supporting the arts. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Roger, her sons, Eric (Debbie) and Phil, and granddaughters, Nicole and Danielle. A celebration of her life is being planned for the spring, details to follow.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved