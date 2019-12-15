|
HURLEY- Joan of Syosset, N.Y. On December 14, 2019. Beloved mother of Daniel (Pamela), Brian, Rita (Ray) Guth, and Christopher. Amazing grandma of 8. Special great grandmother of 12. Sister of the late Andrew Meyer, and Carol (John) Bateman of Arizona. Family will receive friends at the Francis P. DeVine Funeral Home Inc. 293 South Street Oyster Bay, Tuesday 2-4, 7-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Edward the Confessor R.C.C. Wednesday 9:45 a.m Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . www.fpdevinefuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 15, 2019