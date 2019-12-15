Home

POWERED BY

Services
Francis P Devine Funeral Home Inc
293 South St
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
(516) 922-6700
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Francis P Devine Funeral Home Inc
293 South St
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Francis P Devine Funeral Home Inc
293 South St
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Edward the Confessor R.C.C
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Hurley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Hurley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Hurley Notice
HURLEY- Joan of Syosset, N.Y. On December 14, 2019. Beloved mother of Daniel (Pamela), Brian, Rita (Ray) Guth, and Christopher. Amazing grandma of 8. Special great grandmother of 12. Sister of the late Andrew Meyer, and Carol (John) Bateman of Arizona. Family will receive friends at the Francis P. DeVine Funeral Home Inc. 293 South Street Oyster Bay, Tuesday 2-4, 7-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Edward the Confessor R.C.C. Wednesday 9:45 a.m Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . www.fpdevinefuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Francis P Devine Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -