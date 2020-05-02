Home

JURGENSEN- Joan on April 21, 2020 in her 89th year. Beloved wife of Karl H. Jurgensen. Beloved mother of Susan Jurgensen (Sandy Pantaleo), Larry Jurgensen (Lynn), Kathy Martinez (Richard), Karl H. Jurgensen and the late Thomas Jurgensen. Adored grandmother of six, adored great-grandmother of four, dear great-great-grandmother of one. Private interment was held Tuesday, April 28th at Oakwood Cemetery, Bay Shore. A celebration of Joan's life will be planned at a future date. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Albrecht, Bruno & O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on May 2, 2020
