KERNS- Joan (11-14-1940) Joan Andrea Kerns was born in Manhattan, NY - the daughter of John and Mary Catherine Ottaka, sister of Michael, John, and Maureen. Joan Kerns was a devoted Mother to Jimmy, Michael, and Colleen; Grandmother to Cassie and Collin. She was a loving wife to her husband James Kerns and now joins him in heaven. She was a dear sister (and sister-in-law) and favorite Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Joan was a caring and loyal friend to many people and a rock of support to all who called on her. Joan-Mom will be missed dearly - and will be celebrated in a future memorial service.
Published in Newsday from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020