KEYS - Joan (nee Harrington) of Westbury on March 11, 2020. Loving mother of Brendan (Pat), Bob (Carolyn), Jayne (Danny) Bollinger, Tim (Erin) and Steve (Kelly). Beloved grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 5. Beloved sister of Pat (Dick) Ringkamp and Juliette (Carson) Russell. Reposing Tuesday 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, 2786 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown, NY. Mass Wednesday 9:45am at St. Brigid's RC Church, 75 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations in Joan's memory to Good Shepherd Hospice. goodshepherdhospice.chsli.org.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 15, 2020
