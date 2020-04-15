Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
St. Charles Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Kranz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Kranz


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Kranz Notice
KRANZ - Joan R. (nee Stanis) passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020 at the age of 82. Joan was born on September 15, 1937 to the late John and Anastasia Stanis in Jamaica, NY. Beloved wife of the late Edward R. Kranz. Devoted mother of Jodi McGrath and Cindi Berdon. Loving mother-in-law of John and Brian. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Jonathan, Stephanie and Thomas. Joan was adored by so many people. She will be remembered for her kindness, strength, love, humor and baking. Joan always thought of others before herself. Her world was her family and the biggest joy in life was her grandchildren. As heard many times over, she was one of a kind and will be greatly missed by all. Joan will forever be in our hearts. A private funeral service will be held for her on April 23, 2020 at St. Charles Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to her favorite charity, in Joan's honor to: , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -