KRANZ - Joan R. (nee Stanis) passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020 at the age of 82. Joan was born on September 15, 1937 to the late John and Anastasia Stanis in Jamaica, NY. Beloved wife of the late Edward R. Kranz. Devoted mother of Jodi McGrath and Cindi Berdon. Loving mother-in-law of John and Brian. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Jonathan, Stephanie and Thomas. Joan was adored by so many people. She will be remembered for her kindness, strength, love, humor and baking. Joan always thought of others before herself. Her world was her family and the biggest joy in life was her grandchildren. As heard many times over, she was one of a kind and will be greatly missed by all. Joan will forever be in our hearts. A private funeral service will be held for her on April 23, 2020 at St. Charles Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to her favorite charity, in Joan's honor to: , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 15, 2020