KREMENS- Joan Aird passed away on June 7th, 2019. Born on February 11th, 1938 in Maspeth, New York, Joan was the second of two daughters to Mary and Joseph Aird. She spent her childhood in Maspeth and summers in Oakdale, NY, where she excelled as a champion swimmer and runner. In 1956 Joan married her high school sweetheart Chester Kremens and moved to Bay Shore, NY. They were married for 63 years and had three sons. In 1964, she and Chester started a construction supply company which came to be known as Sure-Set Fasteners, Inc. The company grew from their deep commitment to customer service and their willingness to go above and beyond for their clients. It remains a thriving family business to this day. The family of five were avid boaters, boating on Long Island Sound, around Shelter Island and in the Bahamas, where they vacationed. Joan had a keen mind and was an avid reader, delving into history, medical science, current events and anything else that caught her eye. She stayed engaged politically and was a committed Democrat. In their retirement, Joan and Chet bought an RV. After spending a few years crisscrossing the country, the couple settled into winters in Miami, FL and became solid members of an RV community there. Joan was a doting grandmother to seven grandchildren -- April, Stephen, Chris, Paul, Riley, Charlie and Annabelle, and four great-grandchildren - Olivia and Ayrdrie van Bemmelen, and Penelope and Parker Kremens. In addition to her grandchildren and great grandchildren, she is survived by her loving husband and her children, Chester Jr. (Val), Russell (Karen) and Jim (Laura) as well as her sister Marion Aird and her nieces Jeanine Lobell and Adrienne Amundsen. A memorial service will be held on August 31st from 1-5pm in Port Jefferson. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Emily's List.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 30, 2019