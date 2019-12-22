Home

Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Caemmerer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan L. (Holt) Caemmerer

Joan L. (Holt) Caemmerer Notice
CAEMMERER - Joan L. (Holt) of Williston Park died peacefully in her home surrounded by her children and granddaughter on December 19, 2019 at the age of 83. Joan is a lifelong resident of the Willistons. She was active in her community, as a member of the Nassau County Board of Health and Town of North Hempstead Community Development Agency. She served HospiceCare Network, and Meals on Wheels and was a longstanding member of the Republican Club of the Willistons. As a lifelong member of St. Aidan's Parish, she also served as a Eucharistic Minister, was active in Marriage Encounter, drove for Fish, and was a member of Sodality. Joan was predeceased by her husband, Sen. John D. Caemmerer, her parents, Ken and Louise Holt and her brother, Don Holt. She is survived by her children Jeanne and Jack Bartko, John J. Caemmerer, Matthew J. and Colleen Caemmerer, Kathleen T. Caemmerer, and Christine M. and Charles Giardino. Known as Bema to her grandchildren and their families, she will be missed by Jackie B, Marc, JA, Christopher, Danny, Jackie C, Julia, Stefan, Kelly, Matthew, Kevin, Tara, Erin, CJ, Mikey and Alexa, and their children, grandchildren, spouses and significant others. Family will receive friends at Weigand Brothers Funeral Home, 49 Hillside Ave, Williston Park, NY 11596 on Sunday, December 22, 2019 2-5pm & 7-9pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 10am at St. Aidan's RC Church, 505 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: www.henryviscardischool.org, www.hospicecarenetwork.org, asap.org/index.php/donate/. (www.weigandbrothers.com)
Published in Newsday on Dec. 22, 2019
