LAFOND - Joan P., 80, of Sayville, LI, died on August 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of John, Jeanne and the late Kevin. Proud grandmother of Michael, Brian, Curtis, John and Christopher and great-grandmother of Blake, Brooklynn and Bentley. Dear sister of William Lynch. Reposing Sunday, 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m. at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, West Sayville. Funeral service 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Family and friends will gather for a brief prayer at 11 a.m. Monday before leaving for the interment at St. Charles Cemetery,Farmingdale.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 23, 2019