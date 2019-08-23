Newsday Notices
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
(631) 589-2345
Reposing
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
Reposing
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
8:00 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
245 Main St
West Sayville, NY 11796
Joan Lafond


1939 - 2019
Joan Lafond Notice
LAFOND - Joan P., 80, of Sayville, LI, died on August 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of John, Jeanne and the late Kevin. Proud grandmother of Michael, Brian, Curtis, John and Christopher and great-grandmother of Blake, Brooklynn and Bentley. Dear sister of William Lynch. Reposing Sunday, 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m. at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, West Sayville. Funeral service 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Family and friends will gather for a brief prayer at 11 a.m. Monday before leaving for the interment at St. Charles Cemetery,Farmingdale.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 23, 2019
