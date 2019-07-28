Newsday Notices
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
(631) 724-9500
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Joan Laino Notice
LAINO - Joan Dorothy, age 82, of Hauppauge, on July 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Augustine. Loving Mother of Debbie, Michele, Ellen, Jean, Joan and Mother-in-law of Robert Gloria & James Thomas. Cherished Nana of Robert, James, David, Kaylin, Ellyn, & Kirstin. Loving Sister of Robert (Carol) & Gary (Diane) Hedrick. Reposing at Branch Funeral Home, 190 E. Main St., Smith-town, NY 11787. Visitation Monday 7-9pm & Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9pm. Funeral Service Tuesday 8pm. Closing prayer 11am Wednesday. Interment to follow at LI National Cemetery. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on July 28, 2019
