Home

POWERED BY

Services
Perry Funeral Home Inc
118 Union Ave
Lynbrook, NY 11563
(516) 593-1111
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Perry Funeral Home, Inc.
118 Union Ave.
Lynbrook, NY
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
7:15 PM
Perry Funeral Home, Inc.
118 Union Ave.
Lynbrook, NY
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Perry Funeral Home, Inc.
118 Union Ave.
Lynbrook, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Lehr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Lehr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Lehr Notice
LEHR- Joan (nee Faulkner); 87, lifelong resident of East Rockaway on November 20, 2019. Beloved wife of Donald. Loving mother of Donna, James and Larry (Laura). Cherished grandmother of Larry, Christopher, Chelsea and Dakota. Longtime member of Bethany Congregational Church in East Rockaway. The family will receive friends Monday 3-8 PM at the Perry Funeral Home, Inc. 118 Union Ave. Lynbrook, NY. Services Monday 7:15 PM at the funeral home. Funeral Tuesday 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment to follow in Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Bethany Congregational Church would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Perry Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -