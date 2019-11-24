|
LEHR- Joan (nee Faulkner); 87, lifelong resident of East Rockaway on November 20, 2019. Beloved wife of Donald. Loving mother of Donna, James and Larry (Laura). Cherished grandmother of Larry, Christopher, Chelsea and Dakota. Longtime member of Bethany Congregational Church in East Rockaway. The family will receive friends Monday 3-8 PM at the Perry Funeral Home, Inc. 118 Union Ave. Lynbrook, NY. Services Monday 7:15 PM at the funeral home. Funeral Tuesday 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment to follow in Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Bethany Congregational Church would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 24, 2019