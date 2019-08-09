|
LOMBARDO - Joan F., age 86, of Commack, on August 7, 2019. Beloved wife of Sal Lombardo. Loving mother of Linda McMahon, Laura (Jim) Simone, Gary (Susan) Lom-bardo and Christine (John) Lennon. Cherished Nana of Michele (Dennis), Jennifer (Paul), Janine (James), Nicole, Samantha, Shaun, Emily and Daniel. Adored great-grand-mother of Jack, Juliana, Kayleigh, Shane, Molly, Ella and Carter. Reposing at Branch Funeral Home, 190 E. Main St., Smithtown, NY 11787. Visitation Friday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Funeral Service Friday 8pm. Private Cremation. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: www.guidingeyes.org or www.guidedog.org. branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 9, 2019