Joan M. D'Aienzo Notice
D'ARIENZO - Joan M., 93, formerly of Commack, died on January 29, 2020, in Leeds, Massachusetts. Born in Brooklyn, she graduated from Queens College and had an early career as a librarian. She is survived by three of her four daughters and their families, including three grandchildren, and by two sisters, nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and friends. Her husband, H.L. (Lou) D'Arienzo, predeceased her in 2016, and one daughter in 1998. She loved traveling and visits from family and friends, and hearing stories of their lives and adventures. Inurnment will be in Village Hill Cemetery, in Williamsburg, Massachusetts, at the convenience of the family. Make a visit to a friend in her memory. Condolences: Box 775, Williamsburg, MA, 01096.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 9, 2020
