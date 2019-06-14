|
INNES - Joan M. 95, of Smithtown, formerly of Kings Park and Rocky Point, NY on June 11, 2019. Retired Registered Nurse. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Christine (Peter) Stanganelli, John (Jacky) Innes, Philip (Marianne) Innes, and Joan (Bill) Keese. Cherished Nana of Maryanne, Michael, Sara, John, Andrew, Matthew, Olivia, Kevin, Katie, and Brian. Gigi of Colin and Greyson. Friends may call at St. James Funeral Home, Inc., 829 Middle Country Road, Rt. 25, on Saturday 2-4 and 7- 9 PM. Funeral Mass Monday 10:30 AM at Sts. Philip and James R.C. Church. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. www.stjamesfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on June 14, 2019