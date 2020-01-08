|
KEEFE - Joan M. passed away January 6, 2020 at the age of 94. Predeceased by her loving husband of 75 years, Ralph Keefe. Dear mother of Nancy Whalen and the late Michael Keefe. Loving grandmother of Michael Keefe, David O'Neil, Patrick Keefe (Sarah) and Ian Whalen. Dear great grand- mother of Brett, Dylan, Christopher, Justine, Theo and Avi. Visitation Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 at Towers Funeral Home Inc., 2681 Long Beach Rd., Oceanside. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday 10:45 at St. Anthony's Church, Oceanside. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery Westbury.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 8, 2020