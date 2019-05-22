|
LARGAN - Joan M., on May 19, 2019. Surrounded by her family. Loving wife of the late Joseph A. Largan. Beloved mother of Maureen Largan, Barbara (Stephen) Wickes, Dorothy (Louis) Karl, Kathleen Gallo, Anne (Joseph) Balzac, Eileen (Lawrence) Sica, and John Largan. Cherished grandmother of 15, and irreplaceable Noanie to 8 great grandchildren. Friends may call at the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 29 Atlantic Ave., Floral Park on Tuesday, May 21, 7- 9 PM and Wednesday, May 22 2-5 and 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass Thursday, May 23 at 10:30 AM Our Lady of Victory RC Church. To be laid to rest with her true love Joseph at Calverton National Cemetery. Forever adored and missed.
Published in Newsday on May 22, 2019