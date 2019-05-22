Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Floral Park
29 ATLANTIC AVENUE
Floral Park, NY 11001
(516) 354-0634
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Floral Park
29 ATLANTIC AVENUE
Floral Park, NY 11001
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Floral Park
29 ATLANTIC AVENUE
Floral Park, NY 11001
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory RC Church
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Floral Park
29 ATLANTIC AVENUE
Floral Park, NY 11001
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Largan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan M. Largan

Notice Condolences Flowers

Joan M. Largan Notice
LARGAN - Joan M., on May 19, 2019. Surrounded by her family. Loving wife of the late Joseph A. Largan. Beloved mother of Maureen Largan, Barbara (Stephen) Wickes, Dorothy (Louis) Karl, Kathleen Gallo, Anne (Joseph) Balzac, Eileen (Lawrence) Sica, and John Largan. Cherished grandmother of 15, and irreplaceable Noanie to 8 great grandchildren. Friends may call at the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 29 Atlantic Ave., Floral Park on Tuesday, May 21, 7- 9 PM and Wednesday, May 22 2-5 and 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass Thursday, May 23 at 10:30 AM Our Lady of Victory RC Church. To be laid to rest with her true love Joseph at Calverton National Cemetery. Forever adored and missed.
Published in Newsday on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Floral Park
Download Now