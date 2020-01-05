Home

Joan M. Matthews Notice
MATTHEWS - Joan M.life- long resident of East Rockaway on January 1, 2020 at age 92. Dear daughter of the late William T. and Mary F. Beloved sister of Alice G., and Rita A. Boden and the late William, Frank, John, Charles, Jerome, Mary Mullady, Ann Bright, and Helen Doyle. A loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Active in St. Raymond Sodality, Nocturnal Adoration and Right to Life. Her family is receiving friends Tuesday 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Donza Funeral Home 333 Atlantic Avenue, East Rockaway, L.I. Funeral Mass Wednesday 9:45 am Saint Raymond RC Church, E. Rockaway. Interment Saint Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 5, 2020
