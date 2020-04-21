|
|
DEVINE - Sister Joan Marie C.S.J., formerly known as Sister St. Giles at Maria Regina Residence on Sunday, April 19, 2020. There will be a private graveside prayer service and burial on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at 2:00pm. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Sister Joan is lovingly remembered by her family, friends and the Sisters of St. Joseph. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1725 Brentwood Rd, Brentwood NY. Services entrusted to the Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes Inc. Brentwood N.Y.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 21, 2020