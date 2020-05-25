|
FERRAIOLI - Joan Marie. With deep sadness the family of Joan Marie Ferraioli, 74, shares the news of her passing from Alzheimer's Disease at her home in Hauppauge, NY on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Joan was born in Flushing, Queens on June 27, 1945, the daughter of Florence Louise (Bailey) and John Arthur Jackson. She was a 1963 graduate of Massapequa High School. Joan was an affectionate and caring wife, mother and grandmother and a devoted friend. Joan is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Louis Ferraioli, Jr., their children, James, Nicholas and Pamela along with their families and many relatives and friends. Donations in Joan's memory may be made to , .
Published in Newsday on May 25, 2020