|
|
SCHMIDT Sister Joan Marie, CSJ, formerly Sister Charles Borromeo died peacefully on Friday May 8th. She resided in St. Joseph Convent, Brent-wood. She was in her 68th year of her religious life as a Sister of St. Joseph. A celebration of her life will be at a later date. Sister is lovingly remembered by her family, friends, and her Sisters in community. Memorial donations can be made to the sisters of St. Joseph. Services entrusted to the Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes, Inc. 571 Suffolk Ave. Brentwood.
Published in Newsday on May 14, 2020