Michael J Grant Funeral Home Inc
571 Suffolk Ave
Brentwood, NY 11717
(631) 273-4443
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Sister Joan Marie Schmidt CSJ

Sister Joan Marie Schmidt CSJ Notice
SCHMIDT Sister Joan Marie, CSJ, formerly Sister Charles Borromeo died peacefully on Friday May 8th. She resided in St. Joseph Convent, Brent-wood. She was in her 68th year of her religious life as a Sister of St. Joseph. A celebration of her life will be at a later date. Sister is lovingly remembered by her family, friends, and her Sisters in community. Memorial donations can be made to the sisters of St. Joseph. Services entrusted to the Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes, Inc. 571 Suffolk Ave. Brentwood.
Published in Newsday on May 14, 2020
